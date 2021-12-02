EHT History Notes: James Emerson Fraser

While his brother Leo went on to become a golf professional and president of the PGA, Sonny became secretary to Hap Farley and later Speaker of the Assembly. He was influential on purchasing the Atlantic City Golf Club during WWII and helped get legislation passed that brought the Atlantic City Race Course to the area. He and his artist wife Madeline lived in the historic mill on Zion Road in the English Creek section of the township. Several parties were given there and among the guests were Bob Hope, Nucky Johnson and his wife Flossy, Madame Sarah Spencer Washington, Grace Kelly, Bing Crosby, Doris Day, Senator Farley and his wife and other entertainers who visited Atlantic City.

He considered running for governor but suffered from Hodgkins Disease. Sonny passed away at the young age of 34. At his funeral, which was held on the lawn of his home in English Creek, the Rev. Gil Wilson said, “Sonny drove deep into the hearts and affections of everyone who knew him. The strong hands he wrapped around a driver gripped the heartstrings of people. He will always be remembered as someone who fought for the underdog. No one ever came to him and was turned away. It is appropriate that we pay tribute to him at his home which he loved.” Governor Driscoll ordered all flags to be held at half mast. As a side note, our past mayor of EHT, Sonny McCullough, was named after him.