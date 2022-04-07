Egg Harbor Township High School students ready to shine in Sister Act

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – The cast and crew of Egg Harbor Township High School are preparing to raise their voices to entertain audiences with a production of “Sister Act.” Performances of this Broadway musical comedy, which is based on the hit 1992 motion picture starring Whoopi Goldberg, takes place at the school’s Performing Arts Center from Thursday, April 7, through Sunday, April 10. Show times are 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The musical is comprised of nearly 100 students in the cast and crew. Student musicians also play in the show’s pit orchestra.

Director Matthew Guenther, who also teaches German at Egg Harbor Township High School, says he is excited to present the show’s music and message to audiences.

“I love the music and Philadelphia sound of the 1970s. The message of being there for your friends who are your family no matter what resonates well with everyone,” Guenther noted.

Senior Alex Ciurlino plays Deloris Van Cartier, the show’s protagonist, on Friday and Sunday. She describes the musical as high-energy and uplifting. “The music is catchy, fun, and makes you want to dance. It’s a show anyone can enjoy.”

Several of the roles are double-cast, due to the large number of students involved in the show. Featured actors include Alex Ciurlino and Janaleicia Smith as Deloris Van Cartier, and Emily Wynn and Aubrey Colbert sharing the role of Mother Superior. Ruby Doran and Jayna Moskovitz play Sister Mary Robert. Curtis, the show’s antagonist, is portrayed by Jamar Felder. Ephraim Smith and Jonathan Castro share the role of Eddie. Monsignor O’Hara is played by Aidan Moss.

The production team members are Matt Guenther, director; Kevin McCafferty, crew advisor; Jason Kristeller, producer; Nancy Portnoy, choreographer; Richard Tinsley, vocal director; Leslie Volpe, costumer; Ben Fong, orchestra conductor; and Jim Bates, sound specialist.

The production is rated PG. Tickets are $10. To reserve tickets, e-mail Jason Kristeller at kristelj@eht.k12.nj.us. Tickets will be available at the door on a first come, first served basis.