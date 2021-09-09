East Lynne Theater Company presents 'Dorothy Parker'

During the pandemic in 2020, East Lynne Theater Company’s artistic director, Gayle Stahlhuth produced “Tales in the Backyard.” One of these was about Dorothy Parker with Suzanne Dawson reading one of her stories, “Interior Desecration.”

And that is how “Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman” was born, starring Dawson in a world premiere created by James Rana, based on the life and works of one of the world’s wittiest women, directed by Stahlhuth.

“Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman” runs Wednesdays through Saturdays from Sept. 15-Oct. 16, at The Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes St., where ELTC is in residence. Show times are 8 p.m. Tickets are $35; $30 senior; $20 student/military. Visit Eastlynnetheater.org, under “Mainstage Season” for more information; under “News” for the COVID-19 Safety Protocol, or call 609-884-5898. A special ELTC concert for 9/11 starring soprano Barbara Quintiniani, “A Hundred Thousand Days of Light” will also be at the same location for the same price.