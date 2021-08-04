Dartmouth professor featured speaker for Rotary Club OC-UT Aug. 5 program

The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township in-person breakfast meeting for Thursday, Aug. 5, will feature the annual visit of Professor Ronald G. Shaiko.

The event will begin 7 a.m. at Uncle Bill’s Pancakes, 21st St. and Asbury Ave., in Ocean City

Rotarians and other attendees are encouraged to save the date. This is a “breakfast menu” meeting, so walk-ins are welcome. However, the usual RSVP would be appreciated and we are also requesting that attendees submit topics or questions for the guest speaker to incorporate into his presentation.

To RSVP and post any questions for Shaiko’s talk, visit https://bit.ly/Rotary05AugShaiko

Shaiko is a Senior Fellow and the Associate Director for Curricular and Research Programs at The Nelson A. Rockefeller Center for Public Policy and the Social Sciences. The 2020-21 academic year marks his 34th year of university teaching and his 20th year at Dartmouth College.