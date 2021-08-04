Dartmouth professor featured speaker for Rotary Club OC-UT Aug. 5 program

The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township in-person breakfast meeting for Thursday, Aug. 5, will feature the annual visit of Professor Ronald G. Shaiko.
The event will begin 7 a.m. at Uncle Bill’s Pancakes, 21st St. and Asbury Ave., in Ocean City
Rotarians and other attendees are encouraged to save the date. This is a “breakfast menu” meeting, so walk-ins are welcome. However, the usual RSVP would be appreciated and we are also requesting that attendees submit topics or questions for the guest speaker to incorporate into his presentation.
To RSVP and post any questions for Shaiko’s talk, visit https://bit.ly/Rotary05AugShaiko
Shaiko is a Senior Fellow and the Associate Director for Curricular and Research Programs at The Nelson A. Rockefeller Center for Public Policy and the Social Sciences. The 2020-21 academic year marks his 34th year of university teaching and his 20th year at Dartmouth College.
Shaiko has been with the Rockefeller Center since 2005. During his more than three decades of teaching and research, he has received more than $1.4 million in grants, awards, and fellowships. He holds a B.A. in political science and history from Ursinus College and an M.A. and Ph.D. in political science from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University.
Rotary Inter-Clubs, quests, prospective members, and the general public are always welcome to attend Rotary meetings.
Visit the OCUT Rotary Club website at ocutRotary.org for future meeting times and locations. To learn more, call Rotary Club President Randi Scheck at 609-412-3459 or visit facebook.com/oceancityuppertownshiprotary.