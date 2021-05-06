Wildwood to host Pour Into Summer Wine Festival

WILDWOOD — The Pour Into Summer Wine Festival will take place noon to 5 p.m. May 22 and 23 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave.

Sample the fruits of some of New Jersey’s best wineries as they kick off the summer season at the first socially distanced wine festival for 2021.

Health protocols will be in place:

• Masks must be worn at all times except at winery tasting stations or when seated in the festival field

• Access to winery tasting stations will be via socially distanced queue lines

• 6-feet of social distance between all groups

• Groups 8 or less at winery tasting stations

• Festival layout reconfigured for social distancing

• Festival following consistent sanitizing protocols

Tickets to the Pour Into Summer Wine Festival are limited and on sale now for $25. Tickets can be purchased online only at newjerseywineevents.com. Attendees must be 21 or older to purchase tickets and attend the festival. All guests must have a paid ticket. Price includes a sampling glass. Tickets are good only for the date purchased.