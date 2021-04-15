 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildwood Crest to host third annual Mayor’s Wellness Walk April 24
0 comments

Wildwood Crest to host third annual Mayor’s Wellness Walk April 24

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
032819_wwl_wellness 1

Wildwood Crest second annual Mayor’s Wellness Walk in 2019.

 Brian Cunniff / submitted

WILDWOOD CREST — The Borough of Wildwood Crest will host its third annual Mayor’s Wellness Walk on Saturday, April 24, at 8:30 a.m. This family walk is part of Wildwood Crest’s efforts in the statewide Mayors Wellness Campaign.

Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera, other local officials and members of the borough’s Wellness Committee are expected to take part in the event, which will be held along the Wildwood Crest bike path. The walk is free and open to the public. Those interested should gather in the parking lot of the Crest Pier Recreation Center (5800 Ocean Avenue) no later than 8:15 a.m. Free T-shirts will be distributed to the first 100 registrants. Hats and/or visors will be distributed to all other participants.

All participants are strongly recommended to wear masks.

“We’re very excited to host this wellness walk, especially after having to cancel last year’s event due to the health pandemic,” Cabrera said. “Previous wellness walks were a great success and we hope the public will come join us for what is sure to be a fun morning as we continue to promote health and wellness among our residents, visitors and employees.”

For more information about the Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Walk, contact Wellness Committee coordinator Nicholas Holland of the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department by phone at 609-523-0202 or via email at nholland@wildwoodcrest.org.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News