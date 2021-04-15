Wildwood Crest to host third annual Mayor’s Wellness Walk April 24

WILDWOOD CREST — The Borough of Wildwood Crest will host its third annual Mayor’s Wellness Walk on Saturday, April 24, at 8:30 a.m. This family walk is part of Wildwood Crest’s efforts in the statewide Mayors Wellness Campaign.

Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera, other local officials and members of the borough’s Wellness Committee are expected to take part in the event, which will be held along the Wildwood Crest bike path. The walk is free and open to the public. Those interested should gather in the parking lot of the Crest Pier Recreation Center (5800 Ocean Avenue) no later than 8:15 a.m. Free T-shirts will be distributed to the first 100 registrants. Hats and/or visors will be distributed to all other participants.

All participants are strongly recommended to wear masks.

“We’re very excited to host this wellness walk, especially after having to cancel last year’s event due to the health pandemic,” Cabrera said. “Previous wellness walks were a great success and we hope the public will come join us for what is sure to be a fun morning as we continue to promote health and wellness among our residents, visitors and employees.”

For more information about the Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Walk, contact Wellness Committee coordinator Nicholas Holland of the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department by phone at 609-523-0202 or via email at nholland@wildwoodcrest.org.