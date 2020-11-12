Wildwood Crest to host Holiday Turkey Burn Boot Camp

WILDWOOD CREST — The Recreation Department and the Mayor’s Wellness Campaign will host a Holiday Turkey Burn Boot Camp Class that will also serve as part of the borough’s holiday food drive.

The boot camp class will be held outdoors, weather permitting, 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Scoop Taylor Park, Crocus Road and Ocean Avenue. In the event of inclement weather, the class will be held inside the Crest Pier Recreation Center.

Class fee is $5. Attendees are also asked to bring a nonperishable food donation for the holiday food drive. All collected items will be donated to the Lazarus House Food Pantry in Wildwood ahead of Thanksgiving.

The boot camp class is designed for all levels. Attendees should arrive at least five minutes before the start of the class and should wear sneakers and bring a bottle of water. Masks will be required for registration and will be required during class if the event is moved indoors.

No pre-registration is necessary.

The class will be directed by Wildwood Crest Recreation fitness instructor Lisa Kobierowski.

For further information, call 609-523-0202.