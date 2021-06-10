Wildwood Crest to host free marine science program on beach this summer

WILDWOOD CREST — Learn all about the vast coastal environment in Wildwood Crest this summer through the borough’s new free marine science program.

Crest Coastal Comb, hosted by Miss Ocean, a marine science and ocean literacy educator, is a program designed for participants to walk and talk with a local naturist and explore and learn about the intricate and interesting marine ecosystem contained on and around the beaches of Wildwood Crest.

This free program designed for children and adults will be held each Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 30. Each session will begin with a brief presentation at the Rambler Road beach, followed by short journeys to different areas of the beach to further explore the seaside environment of Wildwood Crest.

No pre-registration is necessary for any Crest Coastal Comb session.