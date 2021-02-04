Wildwood Crest plans to extend wooden beach walkways

WILDWOOD CREST — The borough plans to extend its wooden walkways at all beach entrances for the summer of 2021.

The wooden walkways at all beach entrances in the borough will be extended by approximately 120 feet each, according to Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera.

The wooden beach walkway extensions should be in place by mid-June. Existing beach walkways that may be old and worn will also be replaced.

“The length of the borough’s beaches has certainly proven to be an asset when it comes to storm surge protection, but it has also presented our many residents and visitors with additional challenges in traveling on and off our world-class beach,” Cabrera said. “These extensions are being constructed in response to requests and suggestions by our residents and visitors. We anticipate that the extension of the beach walkways will help ease the burden of traveling on and off our beach.”

Construction of the wooden beach walkway extensions and replacement of old and worn walkways will be performed in-house by the borough’s Department of Public Works in an effort to keep costs as low as possible.