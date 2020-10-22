Wildwood Crest Mayor's Wellness Walk

WILDWOOD CREST – The Borough of Wildwood Crest will host its third annual Mayor’s Wellness Walk on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 8:30 a.m. This family event is part of Wildwood Crest’s efforts in the statewide Mayors Wellness Campaign.

Wildwood Crest mayor Don Cabrera, other local officials and members of the borough’s Wellness Committee are expected to take part in the event, which will be held along the Wildwood Crest bike path. The walk is free and is open to the public. Those interested should gather in the parking lot of the Crest Pier Recreation Center at Heather Road and Ocean Avenue no later than 8:15 a.m. Free hats/visors will be distributed to the first 100 registrants. Free refreshments will be served outside the Crest Pier following the walk.