Wildwood Crest hosts ‘Fish for Life’ sportfishing event Saturday, June 19
Wildwood Crest hosts 'Fish for Life' sportfishing event Saturday, June 19

Wildwood Crest will host Fish for Life on Saturday, June 19 at 9 a.m. at Starlight Fleet, 6200 Par Blvd., Wildwood Crest. The event will be attended by 30 special needs children, 30 chaperones, and 40 volunteers boarding the 100-foot sportfishing vessel Atlantic Star to enjoy a day of fishing.

An opening ceremony will start at 9:30 a.m. featuring speakers to honor the special needs guests. Speakers include Don Cabrera, mayor of Wildwood Crest; John Lynch, founder of Lunch with Lynch Foundation; Kyle Pacek, Disney actor; Jordan Chantel, Fish for Life Board Member; and Dave Schunke, Fish Mavericks producer.

Following the opening ceremony, all speakers and volunteers will say a prayer, followed by the singing of the national anthem. Then, the red carpet will be rolled out to individually introduce the honored guests and their chaperones.

Fishing teams will be organized, and once everyone is aboard, the charter will depart to the theme song of the Pirates of the Caribbean followed by a fireboat escort provided by Deputy Chief Dom McClain of the North Wildwood Fire Department. A Marine Biologist and seasoned anglers will be on board to assist the children on how to catch fish.

For more information on Fish for Life, visit fishforlife.org. For more information on the Borough of Wildwood Crest, visit WildwoodCrest.org.

