Wildwood Crest extends measures designed to help business community during pandemic

WILDWOOD CREST — The borough has extended the time period on measures designed to help its business community during the COVID-19 pandemic through Dec. 31.

The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the plan via resolution at the first of its two regularly scheduled meetings last month.

The measure extends through 2021 plans that allow for temporary outdoor site plans for existing restaurant and retails businesses, as well as the temporary usage of back beach areas for placement of hotel or motel deck chairs and lounge chairs. This is designed to assist business owners of restaurants, retail stores, hotels and motels in compensating for social-distancing restrictions that may limit the number of persons in their establishments or on their pool decks or lounging areas.

The measure also relaxes the application process for special events, allowing those seeking to host a special event in the borough to submit their applications less than 60 days ahead of the date of the event, as previously required.