Wildwood Crest earns top-tier status in statewide Mayors Wellness Campaign

WILDWOOD CREST — The borough is one of just eight municipalities across the state to earn top-tier status in the statewide Mayors Wellness Campaign for the 2020 calendar year.

Wildwood Crest has been designated a “Healthy Town” by the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute, in partnership with the New Jersey State League of Municipalities.

A total of 22 municipalities were recognized by the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute. Wildwood Crest and seven others were awarded the top “Healthy Town” designation. A further nine municipalities were designated as a “Healthy Town to Watch.” Another five municipalities were recognized as “Healthy Town in the Making.”

Wildwood Crest and Evesham Township are the only two South Jersey municipalities to earn the top-tier “Healthy Town” status. The others from across the state were Asbury Park, Montclair, Paterson, Plainfield, Scotch Plains and Woodbridge Township.