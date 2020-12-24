 Skip to main content
Wildwood announces new office hours
WILDWOOD — The city has announced new office hours for all administrative offices.

Beginning Jan. 4, all offices, including but not limited to, Public Safety, Public Works, Water Utility and Administration will be open 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. Monday through Friday each week.

According to City Administrator Carl Groon, “This will allow our residents and business owners to conduct their municipal business with all offices during consistent, established hours.”

The city will continue to observe state and federal holiday closures.

Questions may be directed to each office found on WildwoodNJ.org.

