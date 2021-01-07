The Wildwood City Fire Department releases their December, 2020 statistics

Members of the Wildwood City Fire Department responded to 269 fire and emergency medical related incidents for the month of December. Members of the department also conducted 120 fire safety inspections for the month.

The statistics for the month are as follows:

Squad Company 3 responded to the following incidents:

• 3 fires (including building fires, cooking fires, rubbish fires, vehicle fires)

• 51 rescue/EMS (motor vehicle accidents, medical assists, elevator entrapments, water rescues)

• 18 hazardous conditions (gas leaks, electrical hazards, aircraft stand-by)

• 11 service calls (animal rescues, assist police department, public assists)

• 6 good intent calls (smoke scares, odor of smoke, investigations with no incident)

• 25 false alarm and false calls (malfunctioning alarm systems, malicious alarms, unintentional alarms)

Total engine company responses were 114.

Ambulance 3 responded to the following incidents:

• 11 alcohol, drugs, overdose, toxins