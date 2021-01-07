 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Wildwood City Fire Department releases their December, 2020 statistics
0 comments

The Wildwood City Fire Department releases their December, 2020 statistics

  • 0
010721_gmt_wwl_firestats image001
PROVIDED

Members of the Wildwood City Fire Department responded to 269 fire and emergency medical related incidents for the month of December. Members of the department also conducted 120 fire safety inspections for the month.

The statistics for the month are as follows:

Squad Company 3 responded to the following incidents:

• 3 fires (including building fires, cooking fires, rubbish fires, vehicle fires)

• 51 rescue/EMS (motor vehicle accidents, medical assists, elevator entrapments, water rescues)

• 18 hazardous conditions (gas leaks, electrical hazards, aircraft stand-by)

• 11 service calls (animal rescues, assist police department, public assists)

• 6 good intent calls (smoke scares, odor of smoke, investigations with no incident)

• 25 false alarm and false calls (malfunctioning alarm systems, malicious alarms, unintentional alarms)

Total engine company responses were 114.

Ambulance 3 responded to the following incidents:

• 11 alcohol, drugs, overdose, toxins

• 4 cardiac, chest pains, hypotension, hypertension

• 5 bleeding, trauma, injuries, assaults

• 55 weakness, malaise, sickness, dizziness, pain

• 9 respiratory, shortness of breath, dyspnea

• 10 seizure, stroke, neurological, unconscious, syncopal episodes, diabetic, hypoglycemic, altered mental status

• 18 behavioral, depression, suicidal, anxiety, hallucination

• 43 general (DOA, fever, dehydration, allergic reaction, OB/Gyn.)

Total emergency medical service responses were 155

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News