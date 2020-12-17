Santa Claus' visit to Wildwood Crest changed to Friday, Dec. 18

WILDWOOD CREST — The children of Wildwood Crest should get ready for a visit from jolly old St. Nicholas.

Santa Claus will visit Wildwood Crest ahead of the Christmas holiday by riding through borough streets and waving to children on Friday, Dec. 18, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Santa will be accompanied by the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department, Volunteer Fire Department and Police Department.

Parents are advised to keep their children on their properties. Santa Claus will remain in the street as he passes.

Santa will begin his journey through the streets of Wildwood Crest on Jefferson Avenue and will travel north through the borough to Cresse Avenue. Santa is expected to travel along every street in the borough.

The visit by Santa Claus was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 16. The date was changed due to the unfavorable midweek weather forecast.

For further information, contact the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department at 609-523-0202.