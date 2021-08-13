In your town

Absecon
Crafters needed for Fall Fun Day: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish will hold a Fall Fun Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 on church grounds at 591 New Jersey Ave. The outdoor event will include crafters, raffles, and food. Outdoor spaces for crafters are available. The fee for spaces is $25 for two parking spaces. For further information, contact Carol at 609-335-5214.
Atlantic City
“Live Well AC Farmers Market”: Absecon Lighthouse will host a free community event with Sea Goddess Healing Arts, LLC, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 22. There will be fresh local produce, artisan creations, healing artists, live music and sunrise painting space for artists. Vending spaces are free. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Atlantic City Arts Foundation will host 48 Blocks AC 2021, featuring demonstrations, workshops, performances and art exhibitions. For vendor information, email seagoddesshealingarts@gmail.com or visit abseconlighthouse.org
Bridgeton
Church offers Shower Ministry: Bethany Grace Community Church at 31 N. Pearl St. has resumed its Shower Ministry, providing soap, towels, washcloths and other toiletry items to members of the public in need. The outreach will be held each Sunday at 1 p.m., at which time the Agape Sandwich Ministry will offer bagged sandwiches for take out. Masks and social distancing are required. Volunteers and donations are needed. For more information, call Nick at 855-818-3810 or email nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com.
Egg Harbor Township
Outdoor summer concert: The community is invited Friday evening to the first outdoor concert presented Zion United Methodist Church at 652 Zion Road. The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. in Hope Field, in the gazebo area behind the church. Featured performer will be Christian recording artist John Tibbs with special guest the band Walk With Thee. There will be food and ice cream for purchase. Concert admission is a $5 donation. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. For information, call 609-442-2807.
Hammonton Medication drop box: Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, teamed with Bellevue Drug Company to install a medication drop box for the community to safely dispose of unwanted, unused and/or expired medications. The box is located inside the store at 254 Bellevue Ave. and will be available during normal business hours.
Mays Landing
Middle School orientation: The William Davies Middle School Grade 6 Orientation will be held Aug. 19 in the school’s cafeteria at 1876 Dr. Dennis Foreman Drive. There are two sessions: A-L from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.; M-Z from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. For information, call 609-476-6257.
Northfield
Community book talk: The Otto Bruyns Public Library will host a community book talk 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at Birch Grove Park Bandstand. The program is free and open to all residents. The book, “Palaces for the People: How Social Infrastructure Can Help Fight Inequality, Polarization, and the Decline of Civic Life,” by Eric Klinenberg is available at the library to check out. The book and its subject matter will be used as a conversation starter for Northfield residents to discuss how municipal spaces like the public library, bike path, ball fields and Birch Grove Park can best serve to strengthen the Northfield community. For more information, call Aubrey Hiers, library director, at 609-646-4476.
Church bingo: St. Gianna Parish (Church of St. Bernadette), 1421 New Road, holds bingo games every Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. Doors open 8 a.m. Refreshments are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit church programs. All are welcome.
Ocean City
Vendors wanted for flea market: Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave., will hold a flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 28. Vendor space is available at $25 for one parallel parking space or two perpendicular spaces. For a reservation form and more information, call the church office at 609-399-1019.
Sea Isle City
Casino Night: The Ocean City Parent-Teacher Association will host “A Night in Monte Carlo” fundraiser Aug. 25 at the Yacht Club of Sea Isle City. This event will include casino games, door prizes, raffles, auctions, music, hors d’oeuvres and more. Proceeds benefit educational enhancements for students provided by the OCPTA. Must be 21 or older to attend. For more information, email OCNJPTA@gmail.com or call Kristy at 609-374-6208.
Free Concerts Under the Stars: Listen to live music 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4 at Excursion Park. Bring folding chairs and/or beach blankets. For information, call 609-263-8687.
Somers Point
Acme Give Back bag program benefits AMVETS: The Acme Give Back Where It Counts Reusable Bag Program has named AMVETS of New Jersey in Somers Point as the beneficiary for the month of August. For every $3 reusable bag purchased in the store, Acme will donate $1 to the nonprofit veterans organization. The promotion does not apply to the plastic bags used at check-out.
Food bank fundraiser: The Somers Point Republican Club is hosting a T-shirt fundraiser to benefit the food bank at Grace Lutheran Church on Shore Road. Place an order at customink.com/fundraising/somerspoint. For information or help with ordering, call Ginny Nelson at 267-716-4046.
Vineland
Family Fun Day: The Vineland Police Athletic League and Mayor Anthony Fanucci will host a free open house and family-friendly event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 21 at the PAL Building, Sixth and Elmer streets. There will be a water slide, petting zoo, basketball competitions, games, free face painting, free books, food and snacks. For more information, call 856-691-4111.
First responders appreciation dinner: City officials and the Vineland Fire Department will host an appreciation dinner for firefighters, emergency medical technicians and Office of Emergency Management volunteers Sept. 9 at Merighi’s Savoy Inn, 4940 E. Landis Ave. As part of the event, awards for Years of Service and individual unit citations will be presented. In addition, the Fire Department will present a new fire safety video locally produced by Glasstown Productions. A limited number of tickets for members of the community who want to join the celebration are available for $50 per ticket. The event will kick-off at 6:00 pm with a cash bar, and the dinner and other activities will begin at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Lloyd Ronchetti Scholarship and the Burn Foundation. For more information, call Deputy Fire Marshal Carlos Mercado at 856-794-4000, ext. 4203, or email cmercado@vinelandcity.org.
Wildwood
Farmers market: The Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. The market features more than 60 vendors. For information, call 609-523-1602 or visit DOOWW.com.
Woodbine
New location for mobile vaccine clinic: The Cape May County Department of Health moved its free vaccine clinic to a mobile unit at the Ambulance Corps Building, 517 DeHirsch Blvd. COVID-19 shots will be given to walk-ins from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 24 and 26. For more information, call 609-465-1187.