In your town

First responders appreciation dinner: City officials and the Vineland Fire Department will host an appreciation dinner for firefighters, emergency medical technicians and Office of Emergency Management volunteers Sept. 9 at Merighi’s Savoy Inn, 4940 E. Landis Ave. As part of the event, awards for Years of Service and individual unit citations will be presented. In addition, the Fire Department will present a new fire safety video locally produced by Glasstown Productions. A limited number of tickets for members of the community who want to join the celebration are available for $50 per ticket. The event will kick-off at 6:00 pm with a cash bar, and the dinner and other activities will begin at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Lloyd Ronchetti Scholarship and the Burn Foundation. For more information, call Deputy Fire Marshal Carlos Mercado at 856-794-4000, ext. 4203, or email cmercado@vinelandcity.org.