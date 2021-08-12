DJD helps local chef with Community Feeding Tour

The D’Arcy Johnson Day law firm, based in Egg Harbor Township, became a gold sponsor to support Chef Andre Murphy’s Community Feeding Tour to provide homestyle meals to Atlantic County residents in need. Each week, Chef Murphy plates about 400 hundred hot meals to residents of Atlantic City, Pleasantville and Egg Harbor City through his food initiative. On Tuesdays, he provides meals for residents of Jeffries Towers Apartments and Turning Point Day Center in Atlantic City, and on Wednesdays he travels to Rittenberg Manor in Egg Harbor City and the Pleasantville Housing Authority. “When we learned about the positive impact Chef Murphy was having in the community, we jumped at the chance to support his Community Feeding Tour,” said DJD Partner Steven Johnson. “The time and care that he puts into each meal truly makes a difference to those in need. Volunteering to distribute meals gave us the opportunity to see first-hand how much these homemade meals mean to the residents who receive them.” A group of volunteers from DJD joined Chef Murphy in Egg Harbor City on Aug. 4 to help distribute meals to the senior residents. From left, with Murphy in the center, are Jonathan Rodriguez, Bonnie Wagner, Terri Miller, Lisa Aberman, Mary Longinetti, Mary Rutherford and Mary Sophia Thompson.