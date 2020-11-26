Crest Mayor's Wellness Campaign holds healthy recipe contest

WILDWOOD CREST — Have a tasty, healthy food recipe for the holidays?

You may be able to win a great prize.

The Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign and the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department are hosting a Healthy Recipe Contest for the holiday season.

The contest is seeking original, healthy and delicious recipes using natural ingredients. Participants should create a healthy entrée, appetizer or dessert and post the recipe to the Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign Facebook page no later than Friday, Dec. 18

Entries will be judged for creativity, nutritional content and aesthetic presentation. Entries should include the name of the dish, a full list of ingredients and measurements and a photo of the entrant with his or her finished product.

The winner will be selected by the Mayor’s Wellness Campaign committee and will receive a $100 gift card.

For more information, contact Laura Farrall at the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department via email at lfarrall@wildwoodcrest.org or by phone at 609-523-0202.