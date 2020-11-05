Crest mayor’s Wellness Campaign to host food drive ahead of Thanksgiving

WILDWOOD CREST — The Mayor’s Wellness Campaign and the borough Recreation Department are hosting a holiday food drive during the month of November, ahead of Thanksgiving. All collected items will be donated to the Lazarus House Food Pantry in Wildwood.

Items in need for the food drive include nonperishable, nutritious, healthy canned or dry foods. The public can also drop off household soap and paper products.

Items donated for the food drive can be dropped off at the Crest Pier Recreation Center, Heather Road and Ocean Avenue. Food drive items can be dropped off 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Food drive items should be delivered to the Crest Pier Recreation Center no later than Monday, Nov. 23. All collected items will be delivered to the Lazarus House on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Items that are out-of-date, damaged, not labeled or perishable cannot be accepted.

For further information, contact the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department at 609-523-0202.