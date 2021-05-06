Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign to host Community Night of Dance May 20

WILDWOOD CREST — The Mayor’s Wellness Campaign will host a Community Night of Line Dancing 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20.

The event will be held on the outside deck of the Crest Pier Recreation Center at Heather Road and Ocean Avenue (5800 Ocean Ave.).

Line dancing will be directed by Cathy Cashmere, who has extensive experience hosting similar events across Cape May County.

Participation is free and no pre-registration is necessary. Beginners are welcome.

Rain date for the event is 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27. For more information, contact the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department at 609-523-0202.