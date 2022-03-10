Championships decided at grammar school basketball Island Tournament

WILDWOOD — Four champions were crowned as the annual grammar school basketball Island Tournament concluded Sunday at the Crest Pier Recreation Center.

Margaret Mace Elementary won titles at the junior varsity and varsity girls levels, while Crest Memorial won the junior varsity boys championship and Wildwood Catholic Academy took top honors at the varsity boys level.

Crest Memorial won the Island Tournament’s popular two-day Skills Competition.

The following are recaps from the championship games:

Junior Varsity Girls – Margaret Mace 28, Crest Memorial 15: Aubrey Bradway sank 11 points and Laila Fathi chipped in eight points for Margaret Mace. Ellasyn Morey scored six points and Julia Ennis added five points in the loss.

Junior Varsity Boys – Crest Memorial 51, Wildwood Catholic Academy 18: Owen Bannon connected on four three-pointers and scored 19 points and Michael Sciarra added 11 points for Crest Memorial. Steven Lutsen scored eight points for WCA.

Varsity Girls – Margaret Mace 35, Crest Memorial 26: Rebecca Benichou netted 13 points and Kiana DiAntuono posted 10 points for the winners. Crest Memorial received nine points from Abbey Drake and eight points from Sarah Djellal.

Varsity Boys – Wildwood Catholic Academy 27, Crest Memorial 16: Evan Landis recorded 10 points and Nick Antonicello chipped in seven points for WCA. Jack Kurtz scored seven points and Chris Papageorgiou added five points in the loss.