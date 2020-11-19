Aviation Museum plans Community Christmas event

Christmas at the Hangar will include live music, socially distanced visits with Santa, hot cocoa, cookies and unique photo opportunities with professional photographer Natalie Giuffre. Additionally, the museum gift shop will help you with your holiday shopping by offering 20% off in-store purchases for the day of the event. Be sure to arrive before noon to witness Santa’s arrival on a Fire Department of New York fire truck.

Co-sponsored by Cape May Peanut Butter Co., the day will be sure to get you in the holiday spirit! Yes, they will provide the delicious cookies as well. And it’s for a good cause, with donations benefiting the restoration of the museum building, Hangar No. 1. The museum will also accept canned and dried goods for the Cape May Community Food Closet. Musician Les DeRose will perform live throughout the day and professional photographer Natalie Giuffre will shoot family photos with the most unique backdrops imaginable. Take your holiday greeting card photo under a giant American Flag, near the Christmas tree or in-between two decorated World War II aircraft. The inside of the museum will be festive with decorations, lights and seasonal music. To round out the day, a tree lighting will take place at 5 p.m. Thank you to Dupras’ Evergreen Acres tree farm for the donation of a beautiful 9-foot Eastern White Pine.