Village Grande at Little Mill holds drive-by Memorial Day parade to honor local veterans

Because of continuing pandemic restrictions, the 2021 Memorial Day program hosted by Village Grande at Little Mill was a little different this year. Usually, an indoor presentation is held to honor veterans living in the over-55 community of 300 homes in Egg Harbor Township. Many of the residents would gather at the Village Grande Clubhouse to attend.
But this year, residents decided to have a car parade around the community. A procession of more than two dozen cars made their way through the community at 2 p.m. Monday. The procession was led by Dave Flanigan, a retired Philadelphia policeman and veteran, as well as an Egg Harbor Township police car with its siren blaring and a township fire engine. Also in the lineup were Egg Harbor Township Mayor Paul Hodson and Deputy Mayor Laura Pfrommer, motorcycle police, an ambulance and Humvees. This year the parade was dedicated to Margaret Hasher, who passed away in 2020. Hasher was the board president of Village Grande who originated and ran the Memorial Day festivities. A red truck in her honor was decorated and some of her loved ones got to ride in it.
The residents’ parade cars were decorated in red, white and blue, some with U.S. flags flying, and with horns honking in tribute. The veterans and their families gathered in front of their homes and they waved and saluted as the cars passed by. “The Stars and Stripes Forever” as well as other patriotic songs were played on a public address system. Before the parade, catered box lunches were available to Village Grande residents for pickup at the clubhouse. The lunches were also given to resident veterans free of charge.
“We wanted to let our veterans know that their service was, and is, greatly appreciated and that they have not been forgotten,” said Sharon Altman, co-chair of the event. "virus or no virus, we couldn’t let Memorial Day pass without doing something to honor our veterans.”
Val Grossman, the other co-chair, said, “This was our way of demonstrating that we remember them, that we care, and that we appreciate the sacrifices they have made for our country.”
