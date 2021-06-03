Village Grande at Little Mill holds drive-by Memorial Day parade to honor local veterans

Because of continuing pandemic restrictions, the 2021 Memorial Day program hosted by Village Grande at Little Mill was a little different this year. Usually, an indoor presentation is held to honor veterans living in the over-55 community of 300 homes in Egg Harbor Township. Many of the residents would gather at the Village Grande Clubhouse to attend.

But this year, residents decided to have a car parade around the community. A procession of more than two dozen cars made their way through the community at 2 p.m. Monday. The procession was led by Dave Flanigan, a retired Philadelphia policeman and veteran, as well as an Egg Harbor Township police car with its siren blaring and a township fire engine. Also in the lineup were Egg Harbor Township Mayor Paul Hodson and Deputy Mayor Laura Pfrommer, motorcycle police, an ambulance and Humvees. This year the parade was dedicated to Margaret Hasher, who passed away in 2020. Hasher was the board president of Village Grande who originated and ran the Memorial Day festivities. A red truck in her honor was decorated and some of her loved ones got to ride in it.