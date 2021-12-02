Winners Will Receive Prizes During Sea Isle City’s Annual Holiday Lighting Contest

SEA ISLE CITY – The Division of Recreation is accepting entries for the 2021 Holiday Lighting Contest. Local residences, businesses and other private properties are invited to enter this annual competition and spread holiday cheer by doing so.

To enter the Holiday Lighting Contest, call the Recreation Office at 609-263-0050, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or visit seaislerec.recdesk.com. Entries must be received by noon on Dec. 8.

The Holiday Lighting Contest will be judged by volunteers from the Sea Isle City Garden Club, who will choose first, second and third place winners based on creativity, aesthetic effect, and endeavor.

The first and second place winners of the Holiday Lighting Contest will receive cash prizes courtesy of First Bank of Sea Isle City; and the third place winner will receive a floral arrangement courtesy of Rocky & Fred’s Creative Design Florist.

Judging for this event will take place on Thursday, Dec. 9 between 5:30 and 9 p.m. Properties that are entered in the contest must have the numerical address of their building clearly visible so judges can easily identify each property.