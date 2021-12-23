Winners of Sea Isle City's holiday lighting contest announced

The First Place Prize in Sea Isle’s 2021 Holiday Lighting Contest went to the Galdi home at 8907 Landis Avenue, where traditional white lights, wreaths and red bows adorned the home’s facade and front yard, while an array of miniature spotlights danced all over the house.

Second Prize went to the Fraga family at 128 50th Street, where rows of lights outlined the home’s roof, doors and windows; and the front lawn was covered with small colorful lights, toy soldiers and a variety of inflatable holiday characters, as images of angels danced under the front gable.

The contest’s Third Prize went to the Lynch home at 8604 Pleasure Avenue, which featured thousands of white and colorful lights, including a pair of red-white-and-blue American Flag made entirely of lights.

“We are very grateful to everyone who participated in this year’s contest, and we are especially thankful to the Garden Club, 1st Bank of Sea Isle City, and Rocky and Fred’s Creative Design Florist,” said Nicole Holt, Recreation Program Coordinator.

To view all of the properties that were entered in Sea Isle City’s 2021 Holiday Lighting Contest, go to VISITSICNJ.com and click the “Photo Gallery” link on the home page.