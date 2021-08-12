 Skip to main content
Winners of inaugural Dave Farina Basketball Tournament announced
SEA ISLE CITY – Sea Isle City’s Division of Recreation hosted the first annual Dave Farina Men’s Basketball Tournament on July 31 at the JFK Boulevard courts, where 10 teams competed for a top prize of $500. The event’s second place team received a $100 gift certificate to Mike’s Seafood Market and Restaurant.

The namesake for this new event is a Sea Isle City native, who was a talented basketball player while attending Ocean City High School. In addition to being the co-owner of Farina & Boeshe Real Estate Company, Dave Farina is a past chairman of the Sea Isle City Tourism Commission, a long-time member of the Sea Isle City Chamber of Commerce, and a current member of the Board of Directors at First Bank of Sea Isle City.

He and his family donated the tournament’s first place prize of $500, which was presented to Team Lakeys, consisting of Jake Timby, 19, of Doylestown, Pennsylvania; Andrew Cohen, 27, of Holland Pennsylvania; Will Pollick, 20, of Mullica Hil and Sea Isle City; Matthew Mullen, 29, of Horsham, Pennsylvania and Sea Isle City; Dante Poli, 21, of Doylestown, Pennsylvania; Ryan Fitzpatrick, 22, of Collegeville, Pennsylvania; and Jimmy Robinson, 24, of Cinnaminson.

Sea Isle City’s Division of Recreation will host one additional one-day competition this summer – the Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 14. For more info about the tournament or any other recreation program, call 609-263-0050 or 609-263-6163 or go to VISITSICNJ.com and click the recreation link on the homepage.

