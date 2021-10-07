 Skip to main content
Volunteers needed for Oct. 9 beach clean-up in Sea Isle City
SEA ISLE CITY — The Sea Isle City Environmental Commission will host its autumn Beach Clean-Up on Saturday, Oct. 9, starting at 10 a.m. The rain-date for the event is Oct. 10.

Groups, families and individuals are asked to volunteer for this important effort – and make a positive impact on the local eco-system. Volunteers can register on the morning of the Beach Clean-Up on JFK Boulevard at the Promenade, where representatives from the Environmental Commission will distribute trash bags, rubber gloves and other supplies. While cleaning the shoreline and other public areas, volunteers will be asked to document what items they find, and that data will be used to identify any possible pollution trends.

For more information about Sea Isle City’s 2021 autumn Beach Clean-Up, call 609-263-2081.

