Volunteers needed for Oct. 9 beach clean-up in Sea Isle City

Groups, families and individuals are asked to volunteer for this important effort – and make a positive impact on the local eco-system. Volunteers can register on the morning of the Beach Clean-Up on JFK Boulevard at the Promenade, where representatives from the Environmental Commission will distribute trash bags, rubber gloves and other supplies. While cleaning the shoreline and other public areas, volunteers will be asked to document what items they find, and that data will be used to identify any possible pollution trends.