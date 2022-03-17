VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary’s 2022 “Adopt a Troop” Program Supports Coast Guard Station in Alaska

SEA ISLE CITY – The members of VFW Post 1963’s Auxiliary and many of the organization’s veterans gathered on the evening of March 8 to participate in a video call with Aviation Maintenance Technician Chief Joseph Sippel, who is currently assigned to the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Kodiak, Alaska.

The call was made by the chief’s parents, Ken and Kathi Sippel, while scores of their VFW friends stood by and listened to the conversation. A moment after the call began, the Sippels turned the phone’s camera in the direction of the crowd of VFW members so their son and a few of his fellow coastguardsmen in Alaska could watch as Post 1963 Auxiliary President Patti Lloyd explained that the Kodiak Coast Guard Air Station had been “adopted” as part of the auxiliary’s annual Adopt a Troop program — and the coastguardsmen would soon be receiving care packages filled with snacks, winter socks, toiletries, batteries, pet toys, homemade beef jerky and other comfort items.

The packages being sent to Alaska would also include over 100 hand-made greeting cards created by students from the Strath Haven, NJ school district, as well as custom-made black T-shirts for each of the Air Station’s members, reading “Sea Isle City VFW Post 1963 proudly supports Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, Alaska.”

As the long-distance conversation continued, the phone’s camera soon focused on the gifts and shirts, which were neatly displayed on a long table; and then the camera panned to a large framed print hanging on the wall inside Post 1963, which, when unveiled a moment later, revealed photos of several aircrafts currently being used by the Kodiak Air Station — and a plaque hanging under the pictures with the same words of support that were printed on the T-shirts.

“This is the fourth year that our auxiliary adopted a troop,” said Lloyd, who also stated that each of the VFW members who donated to this cause were wearing identical black tees in support of the Kodiak Air Station. “The auxiliary organizes the program, our post veterans support it, and our surrounding community graciously makes donations, and every year our Adopt a Troop program gets better, thanks to the ever increasing support it receives.”

“We host this program because we want to recognize our military members and thank them for the freedom we enjoy here in the United States, which is especially poignant now as we see the hardship that the citizens of Ukraine are facing,” added the auxiliary president. “Thanks to our nation’s military, hopefully we will never have to face that type of oppression in this country.”

