VFW Post 1963' Auxiliary in Sea Isle City host dinner for Veterans

SEA ISLE CITY – On the evening of November 15, the members of VFW Post 1963’s Auxiliary treated the veterans of their organization to a homemade dinner inside Post 1963’s meeting room.

The hot meal was lovingly prepared by the Auxiliary members, and was served at a buffet table manned by young men from Boy Scout Troop 76.

In addition to serving the meal, the Boy Scouts also gave the veterans handmade greeting cards that thanked them for their service; and while the dinner was being enjoyed, members of Girl Scout Troop 41012 walked table-to-table and handed each veteran a “goody bag” that the girls had decorated and filled with homemade cookies.

“We are very happy to have a good relationship with our local VFW and to be able to work with them on efforts such as this,” said Boy Scout Troop Leader Bob Day, who also stated that his Scouts had recently performed other service projects for Post 1963.

“We had the honored privilege of serving dinner to those who served our nation in foreign wars – and it did us a world of good to give something back to them, as small as that gesture was,” said VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary President Patti Lloyd. “The evening was a complete success, and we very much appreciated the opportunity to have our local scouts make the night extra-special for the veterans.”