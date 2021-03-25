VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary donates gifts and personalized t-shirts to USAF 78th Air Refueling Squadron

SEA ISLE CITY — On March 14, the members of VFW Post 1963’s Auxiliary donated a variety of gifts to the United States Air Force 78th Air Refueling Squadron (the 78th), which operates out of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County.

The gifts included numerous toiletries and personal care items as well as many snacks, ranging from homemade beef jerky and nutrition bars to Girl Scout cookies and candy – all donated by Auxiliary members and veterans from Post 1963.

Also included were dozens of customized yellow t-shirts, which had the USAF logo printed on the front and an eye-catching image on the back that read “Sea Isle City’s VFW Post 1963 proudly supports the 78th Air Refueling Squadron.” In addition to the donated t-shirts, the Auxiliary members also purchased identical shirts for themselves to continually remind them of the men and women of the 78th.

The donations were accompanied by 130 hand-written letters penned by 5th and 6th grade students from Strath Haven Middle School in Delaware County, PA, where one of Post 1963’s Auxiliary members is the school’s Principal.

In those letters, the students thanked the members of the 78th for their service and they also spoke about their own lives, mentioning family members, pets, friends, and their favorite activities.