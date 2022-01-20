VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary Commemorated National Law Enforcement Recognition Day by Delivering Meals to Sea Isle City Police Department

SEA ISLE CITY – As National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was approaching, the members of VFW Post 1963’s Auxiliary wanted to thank the members of the Sea Isle City Police Department for helping keep the community safe. Members came up with the idea of delivering a tray filled with breakfast sandwiches to Police Headquarters at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 9, and returned later in the day to deliver a luncheon tray for the officers. To ensure that no one was left out, representatives from the Auxiliary returned to the police department on Jan. 10 with an additional sandwich tray.

“We realize that the officers work different shifts, so we delivered food at different times because we didn’t want to miss anyone in our Police Department,” said Post 1963 Auxiliary President Patti Lloyd.

According to Captain Anthony Garreffi Jr., the SICPD’s Officer in Charge, the Auxiliary’s thoughtfulness was very well received.

“It’s nice to know that there are people who think about us,” said Garreffi. “We are very thankful to the VFW Auxiliary for bringing us the lunch and breakfast trays. All of our officers and support staff appreciated their kind gesture.”