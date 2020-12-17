VFW Auxiliary delivers holiday cheer to veterans home

The greeting cards included quotations from notable Americans, hand-drawn images of patriotic and holiday scenes, and personal messages expressing gratitude and love.

One of the greeting cards read: “There are no words or actions that can express how thankful I am for your sacrifices, dedication and service ... I do indeed know how much you have to give up because my brother is in the Navy.”

Other cards read: “You are the reason why the United States is where is it is now,” “You give us peace and freedom everyday ... you are a hero for your bravery and sacrifices to our union,” and “Dear Amazing Person, I thank you so much ... you are loved by many people.”

“Tears came to my eyes when I read the cards the students and scouts created for the veterans,” Lloyd said. "The kids did a great job, and with nearly 800 cards total, we were able to give two or three cards to each veteran in the home.”

“What better gift to give veterans than having younger generations recognize that our freedoms are a result of their sacrifices of the past,” Lloyd said.