Veterans Day service planned at Osprey Point

UPPER TOWNSHIP — A Veterans Day Service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Staff Sergeant William Godfrey Memorial Park and will be hosted by Osprey Point resident James Joyce.

Osprey Point residents and guests will join Bob Wurtz in the singing of the national anthem and patriotic songs. The American flag, provided by Osprey Point residents James and Regina Joyce, will be dedicated to honor and in the memory of their father, U.S. Army Cpl. Frank E. Crognale. They will also recognize the more than 50 veterans who are residents of Osprey Point. Visitors and dignitaries will also be acknowledged.

Vietnam veteran Joseph F. Griffies will be the guest speaker. Griffies, a veterans advocate, is host of the “Welcome Home Show,” which is broadcasted weekly on radio WIBG 1020 AM/101.3 FM.

Led by Commander Michael Venzie, members of Marmora VFW Post 8695 will man the rifle firing squad and present taps. Commander John Olanson will represent Tuckahoe American Legion Post 239.

All are welcome to attend this Veterans Day service to honor those who have and continue to serve our country. If there is inclement weather, the service will be held in the Osprey Point Clubhouse. All COVID-19 precautions will be observed.

The park is at Osprey Point, 1731 Route 9, Seaville.