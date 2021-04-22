UTBA joins Downtown New Jersey

In an ongoing effort to bring ideas and value to our business community, we are pleased to announce the Upper Township Business Association (UTBA) has joined the DowntownNJ organization. As a member, we are looking forward to bringing shared ideas and scalable examples of work done in other NJ communities that we can bring here to help vitalize our business centers in Upper Township.

DowntownNJ, a nonprofit organization, is “… focused on strengthening the state’s commercial business districts, whether they are urban, suburban or rural; traditional downtowns; neighborhood shopping districts or commercial corridors.”

“Downtown New Jersey’s membership includes commercial district management professionals, business operators, public officials, community volunteers, and real estate, architectural and planning professionals. All share a common interest in improving the health and vitality of their business districts. Downtown New Jersey strives to be a strong resource for information and support of downtown initiatives in New Jersey.”

UTBA Board member Blanche Adams will serve as the liaison with DowntownNJ. A series of videos covering topics from the 2021 NJ Downtown Conference are available online at DowntownNJ.com.