Upper Township once had mixed party government

So just who was Chick Cossaboone, this Democrat who won so many township elections?

Chick was a lifelong Democrat who had served in the Army Engineers during World War II, and returned from the war with many challenging experiences.

After getting married and starting a family, he eventually decided to run for township committee by the 1960’s and was re-elected numerous times.

He served on the School Board. He was a longtime volunteer fireman in the Marmora Volunteer Fire Department., and while on township committee was instrumental in the building of the much-needed Upper Township Middle School which was paid for in cash by the township in 1973, with no debt incurred!

He was also able to persuade Congressman Bill Hughes and the Governor of New Jersey (along with other local officials) to come and tour the local beaches including Strathmere, to discuss beach erosion and other coastline environmental concerns.

Chick was a hometown guy and everyone who knew him appreciated his dedication to the well-being of Upper Township and its citizens.

Chick’s daughter, Georgette Cossaboone Buckley was recently interviewed for this story and donated a box of her father’s memorabilia to the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township.