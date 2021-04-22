 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Upper Township medical disposal drop box project
0 comments

Upper Township medical disposal drop box project

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
042221_gut_pilldropbox med-drop-box_Marmora_IMG_9677

Sponsors of the Prescription Drug Drop Box service in Upper Township recently gathered to observe the third year for the program. Pictured, from left, are Randi Scheck, Rotary Club of Ocean City–Upper Twp.; Teresa (Terry) Brittin and John Brittin with Village Pharmacy; Mayor Rich Palombo of Upper Twp.; Nikki Nichols with Cape Assist and also representing the CMC Healthy Community Coalition; Ralph Cooper, Upper Twp. Sustainable Jersey Green Team; Joe Faldetta, Cape Assist Prevention Director.

 Ralph Cooper / Provided

For Earth Day, Thursday, April 22, it is good to remember the Prescription Drug Drop Box that is available at Village Pharmacy in Marmora. This is one of the many examples of sustainable-best practices in Upper Township.

The Drop Box project is supported by John Brittin, owner and pharmacist at Village Pharmacy.

The Upper Township Sustainable Jersey Green Team helped facilitate the funding sponsors for the drop box. They include the Township of Upper, Cape Assist and the Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township.

Upper Township residents are encouraged to take advantage of the medical disposal drop box at Village Pharmacy as a safe way to dispose of unused medications. It is also noted that the drop box at the NJ State Police Barracks, 823 Franklin St., in Woodbine, remains another available option.

Village Pharmacy registered with the appropriate agencies to be an “authorized collector” in 2019 and the service is now on the drop box location list for Cape May County.

During the past year, more than 300 pounds of unused drugs were processed through the Village Pharmacy’s Drop Box, according to Brittin.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, unused medications in homes create a public health and safety concern because they are highly susceptible to accidental ingestion, theft, misuse and abuse.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News