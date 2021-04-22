Upper Township medical disposal drop box project

For Earth Day, Thursday, April 22, it is good to remember the Prescription Drug Drop Box that is available at Village Pharmacy in Marmora. This is one of the many examples of sustainable-best practices in Upper Township.

The Drop Box project is supported by John Brittin, owner and pharmacist at Village Pharmacy.

The Upper Township Sustainable Jersey Green Team helped facilitate the funding sponsors for the drop box. They include the Township of Upper, Cape Assist and the Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township.

Upper Township residents are encouraged to take advantage of the medical disposal drop box at Village Pharmacy as a safe way to dispose of unused medications. It is also noted that the drop box at the NJ State Police Barracks, 823 Franklin St., in Woodbine, remains another available option.

Village Pharmacy registered with the appropriate agencies to be an “authorized collector” in 2019 and the service is now on the drop box location list for Cape May County.

During the past year, more than 300 pounds of unused drugs were processed through the Village Pharmacy’s Drop Box, according to Brittin.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, unused medications in homes create a public health and safety concern because they are highly susceptible to accidental ingestion, theft, misuse and abuse.