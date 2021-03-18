Upper Township Historical Society welcomes new board member

Upper Township resident John Amenhauser has been named to the Board of the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township (HPSUT). According to HPSUT President Carol Williams, Amenhauser was recruited for the Special Trustee position by members Robert Holden and Ralph Cooper.
The official transition onto the Board was held at the HPSUT regular monthly meeting held Feb. 23.
“I hold a strong admiration for history and for those who came before us and created beautiful structures and traditions here in Cape May County and throughout the United States that we are able to continue to learn from and enjoy today. I am looking forward to working with the Historic Preservation Society of Upper Township to further their mission and to continue to preserve our rich history here at home," Amenhauser said.
Amenhauser is a lifelong resident of Cape May County, having been born at Burdette Tomlin Memorial Hospital and grown up in Lower Township.
He attended grade school at St. Ann's Regional Catholic School in Wildwood and high school at Lower Cape May Regional High School. After high school, John went on to play two years of college football at Ursinus College and later finished his undergraduate education at Montclair State University where he received a Bachelor of Arts in history.
Thereafter, he attended Rutgers School of Law-Camden and received his Juris Doctorate in May of 2014. Upon graduation, John sat for and passed both the New Jersey and Pennsylvania Bar examinations. He has practiced throughout Cape May and Cumberland counties as a general civil practice attorney.
John and his wife Jenny purchased their home in the Marmora section of Upper Township in August 2016 and they reside with their German shepherd named Charles, and an orange tabby named Albert.
Historical Society updates
2021 grant received
The HPSUT has received funding through the Cape May County Culture and Heritage Commission re-granting program with the NJ Historical Commission for the installation of an information sign at the Gandy Farmstead on Tyler Road. The $2,700 grant will also fund the purchase of a security storage locker at the Tuckahoe Train station. The Gandy sign will be similar to the information sign installed at the Tuckahoe Train Station in 2020 and funded by the same grant process.
2021 HPSUT scholarship
Applications are being accepted for the annual HPSUT Scholarship of $250 for a 2021 graduating senior at Ocean City High School. Information is available at the OCHS Guidance Office.
UT Villages book sales continue
Copies of the popular book, "Upper Township and Its Ten Villages" are available at various business locations throughout the Township of Upper.
Author and HPSUT Historian Robert Holden collected over 300 photos and postcards of old Upper Township for this book project. Many were 100 years old or more. Nearly 200 photos are included in the book, along with a two-page narrative summary for each Village.
The retail price is $23.99 (no tax) with profits from sales going to the HPSUT and the Upper Township Museum project. Retailers and restaurants, along with service and professional offices in the Township continue to display the book for sale this year.
The "Upper Township and Its Ten Villages" book is available by mail for $23.99 (no tax) with a $5 fee for shipping and handling. Make your check or money order payable to the HPSUT, P.O. Box 658, Marmora, NJ, 08223-0658.
Credit card payment can also be made on the HPSUT website with PayPal. Go to UpperTwpHistory.org.
Stillwell Sisters Beesleys Point sign
The HPSUT has discussed the Women’s Heritage Trail sign, located on the shoreline near the Township’s Boat Ramp at Beesleys Point. The Society plans to be in contact with the Township and County to ensure that the sign is preserved and maintained as part of the planned reconstruction for the beach area in 2021.
Historical Marshallville bridge
The status of the Marshallville bridge was discussed at the HPSUT February Board meeting and the Society has agreed to continue to monitor the situation. Society Board member Ralph Cooper reported that the Bridge was discussed at last month’s meeting of the GEH River Council. He noted that the two Upper Township representatives on the River Council, Bill Stuempfig and Bill Handley, both residents of the Marshallville area, reported that there are plans in development for removing the current bridge structure and replacing it with a new walkway that would connect the two sections of the village. It was also reported that elements of the old bridge would be moved to a location in the township and preserved as historical artifacts. No timetable for the project was noted. gehwa.org
Videos for UT historical sites
The HPSUT is planning a series of informational videos that will feature the Society’s three historic buildings. Development of the video project started during the COVID-19 lock-down in 2020 with conversations with Jim Talone, President of the Stone Harbor Museum. His museum has a series of “Museum Minute Videos” that the Upper Township Society will be using for reference. A project outline is being developed with further details anticipated in the near future. StoneHarborMuseum.org.
Cape History Coalition meetings
The HPSUT continues to participate in monthly Zoom meetings of the Cape History Coalition here in Cape May County. capehistorycoalition.wordpress.com.
League membership for HPSUT
The HPSUT is continuing its membership with the NJ League of Historical Societies. The LHS quarterly newsletters detail activities of societies throughout New Jersey. Online copies are linked on the website lhsnj.org. In addition, the League’s Facebook page offers a continually updated series of links for the general public to visit individual Society Zoom programs.
See updates on HPSUT FB page
There is potential for holding monthly membership programs via Zoom, however plans/topics are not finalized. Watch our Facebook page for announcements.
Historical Society background/activities
The Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township operates and manages three historic sites that are open to the public: the Gandy House and Farmstead, the Tuckahoe Train Station, and the Friendship School in Palermo. Visit UpperTwpHistory.org or Facebook.com/UpperTwpHistory.