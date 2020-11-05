Upper Township Historical Society to hold Zoom meeting on Upper and Its Ten Villages

The Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township upcoming membership program will feature the society’s historian Robert Holden's presentation on his book about the Ten Villages that comprise the township.

The program will be presented via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Questions and answers will follow the presentation.

This will be the first of two talks Holden will give about the book. For Nov. 10th, photos and stories will be shared on the villages of Beesley’s Point, Marmora, Palermo, Seaville and Greenfield. The second half of the book, with the other five township villages, will be presented for the society’s Dec. 8 virtual membership meeting.

A major portion of the publication costs for the book was underwritten by a generous contribution from Grace and Tom Garrity. In addition, Holden donated his time and expenses toward the book project and is taking no profits from the sale of the books.

Holden collected well over 300 photos and postcards of old Upper Township for this project. Many were 100 years old or more. Nearly 200 photos are included in the book, along with a two-page narrative summary for each village.