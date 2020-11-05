Upper Township Historical Society to hold Zoom meeting on Upper and Its Ten Villages

The Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township upcoming membership program will feature the society’s historian Robert Holden's presentation on his book about the Ten Villages that comprise the township.
The program will be presented via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Questions and answers will follow the presentation.
This will be the first of two talks Holden will give about the book. For Nov. 10th, photos and stories will be shared on the villages of Beesley’s Point, Marmora, Palermo, Seaville and Greenfield. The second half of the book, with the other five township villages, will be presented for the society’s Dec. 8 virtual membership meeting.
A major portion of the publication costs for the book was underwritten by a generous contribution from Grace and Tom Garrity. In addition, Holden donated his time and expenses toward the book project and is taking no profits from the sale of the books.
Holden collected well over 300 photos and postcards of old Upper Township for this project. Many were 100 years old or more. Nearly 200 photos are included in the book, along with a two-page narrative summary for each village.
The retail price of the book is $23.99 (no tax), with profits from the sale of the book going to the Historical Preservation Society and the Upper Township Museum project.
The retailers and restaurants, along with service and professional offices in the township that have been displaying the book for sale this year include:
• Village Pharmacy
• Marmora Hardware
• Acme Market – Seaville
• The Bailey Grind
• Sun Rose Words and Music- Ocean City (starts in Spring)
• Tuckahoe Cheesecake Factory
• Dino’s Diner
• Upper Sandwiches, Palermo
• The Everly (by the RR Station)
• Tuckahoe Vintage Goods
• Island Shore Chinese
• Seaville Dry Cleaners
• Seaville Friends Meeting (Friendship Hall - Sundays only)
• TD Bank – Marmora Branch
• Thomas Heist Insurance – Marmora
• Riverbend Baskets and Antique Marketplace
"Upper Township and Its Ten Villages" is available by mail for $23.99 (no tax) with a $5 fee for shipping and handling. Make your check or money order payable to the HPSUT, P.O. Box 658, Marmora, NJ 08223-0658.
Credit card payment can also be made with PayPal on the HPSUT website, UpperTwpHistory.org
Please RSVP at this webpage: http://bit.ly/HPSUT10NovBookProgram. Questions for the author also can be submitted on this page.
The Zoom link will be emailed to those registered.
The Historical Society’s most recent newsletter, Fall 2020, is online and linked with a flip-page feature, at http://bit.ly/HPSUTSHOUT05Sep2020.
