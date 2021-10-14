Upper Township Green Team hosts free Tuckahoe River Rain Barrel Workshop

The Upper Township Sustainable Jersey Green Team will host a Rain Barrel Workshop 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Upper Township Wellness Center, 1369 Stagecoach Road, Ocean View.

The workshop, for Upper Township residents, is being coordinated by Green Team members in partnership with the NJ Watershed Ambassador program and the Surfrider Foundation South Jersey Chapter.

The event will include a water conservation presentation as well as guided instruction session for attendees to build their own rain barrel.

This is a limit of 10 reservations for this event and Upper Township residents will have first preference. The barrels and related hardware will be provided at no charge for attendees.

If you would like to participate, registration is required with the Green Team’s Eventbrite page uppertwpgreenteam.eventbrite.com

Because of the limited number of available barrels, walk-ins will not be accepted for this event, so your RSVP is important to ensure a seat at the table.

Please take advantage of this opportunity to engage with us and help maintain and grow our sustainable best practices here in Upper Township.