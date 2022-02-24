Upper Township Business Association offers professional development Zoom meeting

Lou Bongiovanni and the FBK firm have been a member of the UTBA for 12 years. Lou is the Head of FBK’s Business Consulting Division and has been with the firm since 1997. He is a CPA and certified valuation analyst, who earned a BS in accounting and a masters in taxation, both from Villanova University. He is also a past chapter president of UNICO and is active in local Chambers of Commerce. He has three active sons and enjoys living in Linwood with his wife Jennifer.