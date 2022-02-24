Upper Township Business Association offers professional development Zoom meeting

The next Upper Township Business Association (UTBA) professional development virtual workshop will take place Friday at noon. The workshop will feature a presentation by Lou Bongiovanni, CPA, with Fitzpatrick, Bongiovanni & Kelly.
Bongiovanni’s talk is titled “5 Adjustments Businesses Must Make during Inflationary Times.” Register in advance for this meeting at https://bit.ly/UTBAmeetingFBK25Feb2022.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Lou Bongiovanni and the FBK firm have been a member of the UTBA for 12 years. Lou is the Head of FBK’s Business Consulting Division and has been with the firm since 1997. He is a CPA and certified valuation analyst, who earned a BS in accounting and a masters in taxation, both from Villanova University. He is also a past chapter president of UNICO and is active in local Chambers of Commerce. He has three active sons and enjoys living in Linwood with his wife Jennifer.
Advance questions for Lou can be submitted at https://bit.ly/UTBA25FebQuestions. Register in advance at https://bit.ly/UTBAmeetingFBK25Feb2022.
The UTBA provides periodic professional development workshops for members. If you would like to do a workshop, contact the Association at upperbiz@gmail.com.