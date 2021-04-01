Upper Township Business Association kicks off 2021 with mayor’s Zoom visit

The Upper Township Business Association’s annual meeting was much different this year due to the continuing COVID-19 epidemic. However, the all-volunteer community organization carried on with a special ceremony Zoom meeting held February 25 with the induction of officers and board members, along with a timely program by Mayor Richard Palombo and his presentation on the State of the Township.
2021 marks the 10th anniversary year for the UTBA with 120 active members from across the retail, service, professional and nonprofit sectors of the township.
Officers and Board Members:
Palombo conducted the induction ceremony for the 2021 board.
The officers are as follows:
• Steve Zellers, president, advertising director for the Sentinel Newspapers;
• Liz Foglio, secretary, with Foglio’s Flooring Center;
• Ralph Cooper, treasurer, with the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township;
• Jack Griffin, past president, with Dompierre LLC
Board members, including two new inductees, are as follows:
• Blanche Adams, Heist Insurance Agency
• Pandora Mason, Foglio’s Flooring Center
• Kathy Peasheck, Wings Travel
• Christina Tolson, Broadley’s, new inductee
• Dana Wilson, Yes She Can!, new inductee
Palombo reported that for the first time since October, the township had zero new COVID-19 cases reported (on Feb. 25th) and only 44 active cases.
Other topics Palombo addressed:
• Township help and guidance for retail and outdoor dining
• Beesley’s Point Beach improvements
• BL England plan status and future site plans
• Road improvement plans
• Township computer system upgrades
• Attracting new commercial ratables for the township
The Business Association plans monthly membership Zoom meetings this spring. See the association Facebook page and Eventbrite emails for details.
Association committees will be active in the coming months on a range of topics including:
• Marketing
• Beautification and community pride
• Sustainability
• Civic engagement
• Business and professional development workshops
The Upper Township Business Association is again sponsoring two $500 scholarships for Ocean City High School seniors graduating in spring 2021. In addition, the association is offering one $500 scholarship to a Cape Technical High School graduating Senior. Applications are available at the high school Guidance Offices.