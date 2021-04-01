Upper Township Business Association kicks off 2021 with mayor’s Zoom visit

The Upper Township Business Association’s annual meeting was much different this year due to the continuing COVID-19 epidemic. However, the all-volunteer community organization carried on with a special ceremony Zoom meeting held February 25 with the induction of officers and board members, along with a timely program by Mayor Richard Palombo and his presentation on the State of the Township.

2021 marks the 10th anniversary year for the UTBA with 120 active members from across the retail, service, professional and nonprofit sectors of the township.

Officers and Board Members:

Palombo conducted the induction ceremony for the 2021 board.

The officers are as follows:

• Steve Zellers, president, advertising director for the Sentinel Newspapers;

• Liz Foglio, secretary, with Foglio’s Flooring Center;

• Ralph Cooper, treasurer, with the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township;

• Jack Griffin, past president, with Dompierre LLC

Board members, including two new inductees, are as follows:

• Blanche Adams, Heist Insurance Agency