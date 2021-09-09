Tuckahoe Transportation Heritage Festival slated for Sept. 25

The fourth Tuckahoe Transportation Heritage (TTH) Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tuckahoe Train Station.

The TTH Festival is a partnership event with the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township (HPSUT) and the Cape May Seashore Lines Railroad (CMSL).

The organizing committee for the festival includes Mike Horan with the HPSUT and Paul Mulligan with the CMSL.

Local craft vendors are welcome to participate. There will be a $20 fee for vendors, payable to the Upper Township Historical Society.

Festival highlights:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Tuckahoe Train Station and grounds, Mill Rd & Railroad Ave., Tuckahoe

Excursion Train: Coach seats will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. Train rides start 10:30 a.m. Last departure at 3:30 p.m. (Schedule may be adjusted to meet demand.)

Demonstrations: Motor car rides and motor & hand cars on display with demonstrations