Tuckahoe Transportation Heritage Festival slated for Sept. 25

The fourth Tuckahoe Transportation Heritage (TTH) Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tuckahoe Train Station.
The TTH Festival is a partnership event with the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township (HPSUT) and the Cape May Seashore Lines Railroad (CMSL).
The organizing committee for the festival includes Mike Horan with the HPSUT and Paul Mulligan with the CMSL.
Local craft vendors are welcome to participate. There will be a $20 fee for vendors, payable to the Upper Township Historical Society.
Festival highlights:
Date: Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Tuckahoe Train Station and grounds, Mill Rd & Railroad Ave., Tuckahoe
Excursion Train: Coach seats will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. Train rides start 10:30 a.m. Last departure at 3:30 p.m. (Schedule may be adjusted to meet demand.)
Demonstrations: Motor car rides and motor & hand cars on display with demonstrations
Display rTrains: A heritage train will be setup and open to the public; PRR Mineral Spring (a 1927 Pullman Parlor), PRR Braddock Inn (new this year), PRR 1704 (a P70 coach) and new this year the Blue Comet observation car, the Tempel.
Station: Open and staffed by the HPSUT.
Transportation displays: Classic cars/historic vehicles will be in the parking area of the station.
The Station Park: “G” gauge garden railways, and tables from historic and community groups.
Scouting: Scouts will have an opportunity to earn their Railroad Merit Badge at this event.
Music: acoustic music by “Rusty & Jan” (and friends) featuring their new song “Pop’s Train”
Wristbands: Wristbands will be sold for $10 per adult; $5 per children. Wristbands are for access to ride the Excursion Train, Speeder Car (Motor Car train) and tour the display trains. Proceeds from the sale of wristbands will benefit the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township and Volunteer Railroaders Association (VRA).
The festival is a partnership of Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township and Cape May Seashore Lines Railroad. Festival details are outlined on the Historical Society’s website at uppertwphistory.org. For train schedule information, visit the Seashore Lines website at seashorelines.org/Passenger/Tuckahoe.