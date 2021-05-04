 Skip to main content
Trinkets, treats and treasures at the Sea Isle City Yard Sale on May 8
SEA ISLE CITY — The Sea Isle City Chamber of Commerce and Revitalization will hold the annual community wide yard sale Saturday, May 8.

"We are excited to be able to bring this event back to town after having to take a year off last year,” said chamber President Brian Heritage. “This event gives homeowners the opportunity to come down and do a little spring cleaning at their properties and get ready for the season. We ask that all attendees remember to mask up and practice safe social-distancing protocols while out and about.”

From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., residents around town will place a variety of items on their property for sale. Maps of each participating residence will be available at the Welcome Center and online beginning Friday, May 7, so people can plot their routes.

All yard-sale attendees are reminded to please practice social distancing and mask up to ensure everyone’s safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A complete list of participating addresses can be found at seaislechamber.com.

