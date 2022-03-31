The Sea Isle City Environmental Commission Seeks Volunteers for Annual Beach Clean-Up on April 9

SEA ISLE CITY – Volunteers are needed for the Sea Isle City Environmental Commission’s Spring Beach Clean-up on Saturday, April 9.

Groups, families and individuals who want to make a positive impact on the local ecosystem can register at 10 a.m. on the day of the event at JFK Boulevard and the Promenade, where Environmental Commission members will distribute trash bags and other supplies.

Volunteers will be given specific areas to clean and they will also be asked to document what items are collected on data sheets, which will be sent to Clean Ocean Action, a nonprofit organization that works to protect area water ways.

For more information, call Annette at 609-263-2081.