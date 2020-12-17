The Christmas spirit alive and well on Sea Isle’s 44th Street Beach

SEA ISLE CITY — Residents Nicholas and Shannon Giordano and their children have added a freshly-cut Douglas fir Christmas Tree to Sea Isle City’s 44th Street beach. After the Giordanos firmly mounted the tree in the sand, they added a star and other decorations for all to enjoy.

The Giordano family has invited other members of the community to show their holiday spirit and add more decorations to the tree. That invitation has brought many people to the 44th Street beach with cameras and holiday trim in hand. The tree is now adorned with a charming variety of traditional ornaments and other creative items, such as sand shovels, painted seashells and children’s toys — and it also has become a popular location for family photo-ops.

“I want to thank the Giordano family for bringing our community some holiday cheer and brightening up our lives during this most difficult year,” said Mayor Leonard Desiderio, who visited the tree with Sea Isle City Councilman J.B. Feeley on Dec. 11.

“Adding the tree to the 44th Street beach was a wonderful idea and everyone really seems to be enjoying it,” Feeley said.