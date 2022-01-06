The new Sustainable Book Group for Ocean City and Upper Township holds monthly Zoom discussions on books about the changing climate/environment and related topics. The next session will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. We will discuss the book “Rescuing the Planet” by Tony Hiss, and the author will be joining us on the call.

Hiss will give a summary of his book and will do a Q&A with the group. Register in advance for this meeting at bit.ly/SustainableBookGroup18Jan.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

The Sustainable Book Group is in conjunction with the Ocean City Free Public Library. The library will provide copies of selected books each month. Participants in the group will need to have a patron library card to check out books.

Join for discussions, book reviews, book recommendations, etc. A review of “Rescuing the Planet” can be found at kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/tony-hiss/rescuing-the-planet/.

For any additional information, email Ralph Cooper at uppercapesustainability@gmail.com or call 609-464-0920.