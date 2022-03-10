Sustainable Book Group meeting

The new Sustainable Book Group for Ocean City and Upper Township holds monthly Zoom discussions on books about the changing climate/environment and related topics.

At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, the group will discuss the book “Water — A Biography,” by Giulio Boccaletti. The Sustainable Book Group is partnering in conjunction with the Ocean City Free Public Library and the Upper Cape Branch of the Cape May County Library. The libraries will provide extra copies of selected books each month. Participants in the book group can check with their library for book availability and reserving holds.

Copies of “Water – A Biography” will also be available for purchase at Sun Rose Words & Music, 756 Asbury Ave., Ocean City.

Join for discussions, book reviews, book recommendations, etc. Registered attendees will receive a reader’s guide with a discussion outline and reference links about the book.

Register in advance by visiting https://bit.ly/SustainableBookGroup15Mar. For additional information, contact Ralph Cooper at 609-464-0920 or email uppercapesustainability@gmail.com.