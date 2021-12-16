Sustainable Book Group holds Zoom discussion on Dec. 21

The new Sustainable Book Group for Ocean City and Upper Township holds monthly Zoom discussions on books about the changing climate/environment and related topics.

Starting in January, we will all read one book and then be ready for a healthy virtual discussion on Zoom. The first book will be “Rescuing the Planet” by Tony Hiss.

The Sustainable Book Group is in conjunction with the Ocean City Free Public Library. The library will provide copies of selected books each month. Participants in the book group will need to have patron library cards to check out books.

Our next meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 on Zoom. Register in advance for this meeting at bit.ly/SustainableBookGroup21Dec.

Please join us for discussions, book reviews, book recommendations, etc. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

For any additional information, contact Ralph Cooper at uppercapesustainability@gmail.com or call 609-464-0920.