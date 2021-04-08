Stop the Bleed lifesaving training for UTBA business members

A special “Stop The Bleed” training course, presented in conjunction with the Upper Township Rescue Squad, is being offered this month for members of the Upper Township Business Association on Tuesday, April 27 at 6:30 pm.

For registration and additional information visit the UTBA Eventbrite page for details about this lifesaving skill.

Stop the Bleed training is intended to cultivate grassroots efforts that encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. With the significant increase in violence, an traumatic event can happen anywhere in public areas, but trauma can also occur in business, home, automobiles, ATV, motorcycle, and industrial accidents.

The training source was developed when the American College of Surgeons responded to the Boston Marathon bombings (in 2013). They decided to take initiative because there were several lives lost that could have been prevented by limb bleedings (being) controlled.

The American College of Surgeons STOP THE BLEED® campaign has trained over 1 million people including students, teachers, and groups of the public in the community on how to apply a tourniquet, pack a wound, apply pressure to a wound in everyday situations to stop bleeding in order to prevent death from hemorrhage.